Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru returned to winning ways in IPL 2026 with an 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, RCB posted a massive total of 240/4 in 20 overs, powered by Phil Salt's explosive 78 off just 36 balls. In response, Mumbai Indians found a lone hero in Sherfane Rutherford, who smashed 71 off only 31 deliveries. However, his effort was not enough as the five-time champions were restricted to 222/5, slumping to their third consecutive defeat of the season.

Amid the high-scoring contest, fans were treated to a heartwarming moment involving RCB icon Virat Kohli and MI veteran opener Rohit Sharma. A video that went viral on social media captured the moments just before RCB began their innings. Kohli was seen walking up to Rohit for a brief chat, whispering something in his ear, with both players sharing a laugh before play began.

Moment of the day: As Virat Kohli was walking out to bat, he noticed Rohit Sharma behind him. He went up to Rohit, had a quick chat, and shared a light laugh together. pic.twitter.com/aLUWinyDqk — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 12, 2026

The exchange left fans of both teams delighted, highlighting the strong bond between two of Indian cricket's biggest stars despite their on-field rivalry in the IPL.

As far as Kohli's performance is concerned, he scored 50 off 38 balls before being dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the 11th over. However, Kohli did not take the field during MI's innings due to an injury concern. After the match, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar provided an update, assuring that the 37-year-old veteran is doing fine.

"I do not know yet, but I think he, I feel that he is okay right now," said Patidar during the post-match presentation.

About the win, Patidar said that there is clarity given to all the players in the batting line-up and spoke on the atmosphere and fanfare at iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"Whenever we come here in Mumbai, especially at this ground, the atmosphere, the fans, and playing along with them and playing in a full-packed stadium - that is a different feeling. It was, I would say it is a more clarity about every individual, I would say (on the strong batting). And the way Virat Bhai and Salt started the innings, I think that kept us in the driving seat. Then a good cameo by me and Tim (David), I think that was a pure team effort."

(With ANI Inputs)

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