Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon and batting great Virat Kohli once again entertained fans with his signature "Naagin dance" celebration. On Sunday, RCB suffered their first defeat of IPL 2026 after going down to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. Batting first in Guwahati, RCB posted a competitive total of 201/8 in their 20 overs, with skipper Rajat Patidar top-scoring with 63 off 40 balls. However, the total proved insufficient as Rajasthan chased it down with two overs to spare. Teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the show with a blistering 78 off just 26 balls, while Dhruv Jurel played an unbeaten knock of 81 off 43 deliveries.

Following RCB's first loss of the season, a video from one of their practice sessions went viral on social media. While it remains unclear which match or venue the clip was recorded at, the video showed Kohli performing his famous "Naagin dance."

Virat Kohli funny nagin dance.pic.twitter.com/FfMebuq5Vy — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 10, 2026

The gesture left members of the RCB coaching staff and fans present in the stands in splits. Notably, Kohli had earlier performed the same celebration during a Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai in 2024, and later repeated it in an ODI against South Africa in 2025.

Turning attention back to the match against RR, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerged as the star of the evening with his explosive innings.

After the match, the young batter shared a memorable moment with Kohli, as the former India captain signed Sooryavanshi's Rajasthan Royals cap and penned a short message for him. "Dear Vaibhav, well done," Kohli wrote.

RR captain Riyan Parag also praised 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as somebody everyone loves and likes having around.

"I think everyone loves him. Everyone loves having him around. He likes eating stuff. He likes going out and stuff like that. So we make sure we make that available for him. And he's a 16-year-old kid, 15-year-old, whatever it is. Yeah, doing kiddish things. And he's happy with that. He likes a lot of batting. So we make sure that is presented to him. And if he keeps on batting like that, I think whatever he wants," Parag said during the post-match presentation.

(With agency inputs)

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