Former New Zealand pacer and JioStar expert Mitchell McClenaghan has lavished praise on Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli, calling him the most consistent performer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and hailing his ability to evolve across roles and eras. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran opener Kohli became the first batter to complete 9000 runs in the tournament's history. Virat achieved this milestone during his side's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at his home stadium of Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, from where his journey as a cricketer started. Virat finished off a sweet and easy 76-run chase with two back-to-back sixes, scoring 23* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes at a strike rate of 153.33.

Speaking on Star Sports, McClenaghan said Kohli's journey from a lower-middle order batter to one of the most dominant top-order players in the league reflects his adaptability and hunger for runs.

"Virat Kohli has been incredibly consistent. Scoring 9000 IPL runs against the world's best bowlers is no easy task. It's about hunger, discipline, and adapting every year, and that's what brings the best out of him," JioStar expert McClenaghan said.

He highlighted Kohli's evolution in the league since its inception in 2008, noting the multiple batting roles he has successfully adapted to over the years.

"He didn't start his career as an opener. He batted in the lower middle order, fought for his place, then moved to number three. Later, he opened with Chris Gayle. That changed his game completely," he added.

McClenaghan further predicted another milestone for the former India captain, saying Kohli is on course to reach 10,000 IPL runs.

"He will soon reach 10,000 runs, without a doubt. Kohli is the greatest batter the IPL has ever seen, not just for the runs, but for how he has evolved and dominated across different eras," he said.

Now, Virat has 9,012 runs in 275 matches and 267 matches at an average of 40.05 and a strike rate of 133.05, including eight centuries and 66 fifties, with a best score of 113*.

The veteran batter is now fourth in the Orange Cap race, with 351 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.50, with a strike rate of 162.50, including three fifties and a best score of 81.

With this win, RCB have registered their sixth win in eight matches, with 12 points to their name. RCB are at number two in the points tally. This fifth defeat for DC, who have won three, keeps them at seventh spot in the points table.

RCB opted to field first, and excellent spells from Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar (3/5) reduced DC to 75 in 16.3 overs, with Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) offering some resistance.

RCB batters came out all guns blazing as Jacob Bethell (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (34* in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes), and Virat Kohli (25* in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) sealed the chase in 6.3 overs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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