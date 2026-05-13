Virat Kohli is going through an unexpected lean patch during IPL 2026, getting out for two consecutive ducks and not managing a half-century in any of his last four games. However, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star is still keeping a smile on his face. Following RCB's dramatic last-ball victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, Kohli was asked to deliver the post-match team talk in the dressing room. The 37-year-old took the opportunity to crack a hilarious joke at his own poor form.

Kohli began his team talk by making a subtle joke about his golden duck in the game, and sent a cheeky message to head coach Andy Flower.

"Thanks Andy for giving me a chance to do something in the game today," Kohli said, in a video posted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their official YouTube channel.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya the heroes

Following his side's two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya hailed pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as "one of the best bowlers India has ever produced".

A tricky wicket at Raipur, and the defending champions and five-time champions produced a thriller for the ages. A four-wicket haul from Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept the MI batting in check, but things were not so rosy for RCB either, who lost three quick wickets. Krunal steered the ship from one end as wickets fell. Lastly, the 'Swing King' Bhuvi swung his bat for the sake of his team's glory, contributing seven runs worth their weight in gold to help RCB to a last-ball win and a top-of-the-table finish to end the day.

Speaking about the match in the pre-match presser, Krunal was full of praise for the Indian pace veteran, who took 4/23 in four overs and also played a crucial cameo with the bat, displaying his years of experience and game awareness as a cricketer.

"He is one of the best bowlers India has produced. He played all formats for India for several years. It is not like he bowls in the middle overs. He bowls in powerplay, which is hard; death overs are even harder. In IPL, he has played over 200 games and has bowled at an economy rate of around seven. The way he has consistently done his job silently, he is a champion bowler," said Krunal.

Krunal lauded Bhuvneshwar's six, calling it "one of the best shots of the match" considering the tough situation and the wicket.

"A lot of credit goes to him. Such games help you as a team to have that belief and bonding. We would like to see how we build from here," he said.

At the age of 36, Bhuvneshwar is wearing the Purple Cap, defying the norms of ageism and years of injuries, having taken 21 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 15.28 and an economy rate of 7.46, with best figures of 4/33.

Krunal, who played a sensational knock of 73 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes, played every role at once. Taking caution at the start, stabilising and counter-attacking, the all-rounder continues to prove his worth with the bat this season, producing one of his career's finest knocks.

With ANI inputs

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