Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav's delivery to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli has become the talk of the town. During the IPL 2026 game in Lucknow on May 7, Prince bowled a dream delivery to knock over Kohli. It was a 140.4 kph ball from the fast bowler that nipped into Kohli and went through his defence. The ball uprooted the off stump, taking the batter by surprise. What was further surprising was the fact that Prince revealed that Kohli's guidance helped him claim the wicket.

"After the last match I was talking to Virat bhaiya and he only told me - till the time it's (the ball is) moving around off a length, stick to that length. I did that and got the result in the form of his wicket," the LSG pacer said after the game.

While talking during a podcast on RCB's YouTube channel, Kohli revealed why he did that. His response reflected his selfless mindset that is focused on helping Indian cricket and its players grow.

"So people don't know, I went and played Vijay Hazare, I didn't know Prince at all. Because on the field he feels like he's very intense, and he's such a sweet guy, and he's so funny, because Ishant was there as well, and Ishant knows him, so I got very close to him, and he opened up really nicely to me," Kohli said.

"So I was telling him even on those times, you know, even through those Vijay Hazare games, standing at mid-off, covers, whatever, what to do, where to bowl," he added.

Kohli explained that sharing his experiences will help the Indian players learn and keep the country's cricket standard high.

"If people have the opportunity to learn and get better in their careers, eventually, who gets helped? If all these guys play well, eventually they play for India, the standard of cricket remains high. You don't want to see a situation tomorrow where the standards are dropping. If you can help someone to get to their potential best, then their best version will eventually help Indian cricket. That's the progress, I see," he concluded.

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