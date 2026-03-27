Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, with head coach Andy Flower making it clear the side is not dwelling on last season's success. "Of course we are the holders from last year, but this is a brand new year," Flower said on the eve of the opener. "We are a different group now, the players are a year older and our opponents have evolved. The challenge of this IPL will be completely different."

The biggest boost for RCB, however, appears to be the form of Virat Kohli ahead of the new season. The senior batter has looked sharp in training, with Flower indicating he is in top condition.

"Virat is in a really good space mentally. He's very comfortable with himself but still incredibly hungry," Flower said. "Watching him in training, he looks at the peak of his powers."

Kohli's form will be central to RCB's batting plans, particularly at a venue known for high scores and batting-friendly conditions.

RCB's title run in 2025 was built on a strong finish at home, but it came after a stuttering start at the Chinnaswamy, where they lost their first three matches. Flower said those setbacks have shaped their preparation this season.

"We lost our first three matches at Chinnaswamy last year and we learned from those experiences," he said. "At your home venue, you should understand the nuances of the conditions better than the opposition. We've been preparing with that in mind."

The team will again rely on a settled leadership group led by Rajat Patidar, who guided RCB to their maiden title in his first season as captain. Flower praised the skipper's temperament and influence within the squad.

"He's well respected in the dressing room. He stays calm, which the bowlers appreciate," Flower said.

Vice-captain Jitesh Sharma continues to play a key role, offering tactical inputs from behind the stumps and adding energy on the field.

On the bowling front, RCB got a timely boost with the arrival of Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who has rejoined the squad ahead of the season. While he will not feature in the opener due to his late arrival, the team expects him to be available soon.

"Hazlewood arrived yesterday and he's looking fit," Flower said. "It's great to have him back. We'll monitor his fitness and look forward to him playing a role as the tournament progresses."

RCB start their campaign at home with familiarity of conditions in their favour, but the messaging from the camp remains measured. The focus is firmly on adapting to a new season rather than relying on past achievements.