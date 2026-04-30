Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli is still recovering from health ailments. There were serious concerns over his health a few days ago when a friend revealed that Kambli has a "clot in his brain," which has started to affect his memory. However, the retired cricketer's wife, Andrea Hewitt, has labelled the claims as lies, saying someone is spreading misinformation about his health. "By God's grace, Vinod is fine. I don't know who is spreading false information about his health," Kambli's wife, Andrea Hewitt, told India Today.

Kambli attended the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in Mumbai on Wednesday. Videos showed that he still needed support to walk.

Vinod Kambli came to support his friend Sachin Tendulkar's team Mumbai Indians despite he is struggling with health issues. The passion for cricket in him is so adorable pic.twitter.com/s7IMzYYyzH — TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) April 29, 2026

Vinod Kambli came to Wankhede Stadium today to watch the Mumbai Indians match. There was a time when he was considered an even better batsman than Sachin Tendulkar, but some bad habits ruined his career. Seeing him like this today doesn't feel good, but it was nice to see that he… pic.twitter.com/AJOMh1FTX3 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 29, 2026

It was Kambli's friend and former first-class umpire, Marcus Couto, who claimed that the former cricketer is battling a serious health crisis.

"Ever since he was hospitalised in Thane about 18 months ago, Kambli has had a clot in his brain. His memory is not good. He remembers things and then forgets them. That's all due to that clot in his brain," Couto told The Times of India.

"Kambli has given up drinking, but he tends to smoke at times. Smoking is completely forbidden for him because it puts him at risk of a brain stroke, as per Dr Aadil Chagla (a famous neurosurgeon), who has been monitoring Kambli's treatment," he added.

"He (Kambli) seemed to be in decent health. He and his family were in good spirits. Kambli now uses a stick to walk around. His son, Cristiano, wants to become a cricketer. I requested Jatin Paranjape to enrol him at his cricket academy, and he immediately agreed. Of course, Jatin won't charge Kambli's son anything," he said.

It has also been reported that a support system has been put in place for Kambli by close friends, with members of the cricketing fraternity also pitching in to help the former left-handed opening batter financially and emotionally. A WhatsApp group, led by Marcus Couto, has served as a platform to bring Kambli's well-wishers together and raise funds for his care. Even Sachin Tendulkar, one of Kambli's oldest friends, is also a part of the group.

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