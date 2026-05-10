Rajasthan Royals batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared a heartfelt post for his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. Taking to Instagram ahead of the game against Gujarat Titans, Sooryavanshi paid a special tribute to his mother as part of RR's "Pink Promise" initiative. RR players donned special all-pink kits for their game against GT as part of the campaign dedicated to supporting women-led social change and sustainable development across rural Rajasthan. "This one's for you, Maa," Sooryavanshi captioned the post.

Speaking on the initiative, Alok Chitre, Chief Operating Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said: "The Pink Promise has grown into a powerful movement over the past years, where cricket directly contributes for good beyond the game. We have seen this initiative translate into real, tangible impact on the ground. In 2024, the initiative helped power 260 homes, followed by over 520 homes in 2025. As we step into another season, we remain committed to scaling this impact further and continuing to drive women-led transformation."

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is enjoying a breakthrough season in the IPL this season. The 15-year-old has played 11 matches in IPL 2026 and scored 440 runs, which includes one hundred and two half-centuries. He is the top scorer for the Rajasthan Royals this season.

Sooryavanshi gave RR a flying start against GT in their chase of 230. He smashed 36 off just 16 balls, including three fours and three sixes, briefly keeping his side in the hunt.

Facing Mohammed Siraj, Sooryavanshi began aggressively, launching the very first delivery he faced for a massive six over long-on.

However, Siraj eventually struck back to have the final word in an entertaining duel.

Despite his early dismissal, Facing Mohammed Siraj, Sooryavanshi began aggressively, launching the very first delivery he faced for a massive six over long-on.

However, Sooryavanshi scripted history in men's T20 history, shattering records by becoming the fastest and youngest player to reach 100 sixes, in just 29 innings.

(With Agency Inputs)

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