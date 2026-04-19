Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was visibly disappointed after his dismissal during the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The 15-year-old scored a brisk 46 off 28 balls, slamming six fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by under-fire KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Sooryavanshi went for a big hit towards midwicket but mistimed his shot, as Ramandeep Singh took a brilliant diving catch to his right in the deep.

Following the dismissal, Sooryavanshi was clearly upset with himself, swinging his bat in anger as he made his way back to the dressing room.

Sooryavanshi not only missed out on his half-century but also a chance to script a massive IPL record. He fell just nine runs short of becoming the fastest player to reach 500 runs in the IPL (by balls faced).

The 15-year-old entered the contest with 445 runs off 193 balls. The record is currently held by Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who reached the 500-run milestone in just 315 balls.

Earlier, RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bat against KKR at Eden Gardens.

Winning the toss, RR skipper Riyan Parag said, "We're batting first. Looks like a pretty dry wicket; the grass was cut yesterday. It could turn in the first innings and remain the same later on. Let's set the tone at the start: our focus is on doing better, last match was a learning phase, we need to take it into the games. Hetmyer and Brijesh are back, they replace Pretorious and Tushar Deshpande."

Meanwhile, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said, "We wanted to bat first. In this situation, we want our batters to be free from any pressure. The bowlers have started to perform well, and I'm happy to lose the toss. We live in the past, we can't say about the future, just focus on the controllables. The preparation has been fantastic and the preparations have been good. Just go out there and do well. We have the same team."

(With IANS Inputs)

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