Rajasthan Royals (RR) manager Romi Bhinder is likely to escape a serious sanction despite his "injudicious and indiscreet" behavior during the IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last week. Bhinder was seen using a mobile phone near the dugout during the match against the defending champions in Guwahati on April 10. Pictures circulated on social media captured Bhinder sitting in front of a refrigerator, with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sitting beside him looking at the handset.

The incident happened during the 11th over of RR's chase when Sooryavanshi was sitting beside Bhinder.

As per the Player and Match Officials Areas (PMOA) protocol, team managers are allowed to use mobile phones only inside the dressing room.

Despite his act being labelled negligent, a report in the Times of India has claimed that Bhinder is likely to walk away with a minor sanction and a warning, as there was no indication of any malicious intent or a breach of the anti-corruption code.

"The ACSU conducted the investigation, and a formal communication has been sent to the franchise. Bhinder received a fine and a warning for using his phone in the dugout; however, investigators were convinced his medical condition necessitated its use, so there were no severe consequences. There was no discussion about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He is a kid and may be the franchise can explain the rules better to him. No point intimidating a youngster," the report quoted a BCCI source as saying

The report also added that Bhinder responded inside 48 hours after receiving BCCI's notification, apologising to the apex board for the lapse.

Meanwhile, RR will be in action on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

The Riyan Parag-led side sits third in the points table with four wins and a solitary defeat so far in the tournament.

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