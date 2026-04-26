Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Praful Hinge left everyone stunned on his IPL debut as he took four wickets and dismissed the Rajasthan Royals young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a duck. Sooryavanshi could not read a short-of-a-length ball and ended up getting caught behind the wicket by Salil Arora. However, in the reverse fixture on Saturday, Sooryavanshi was ready for the challenge and he slammed four consecutive sixes in the first over against Hinge. In a video posted on Rajasthan Royals' social media, the 15-year-old revealed his clear plan and how he wanted to shut his critics with his bat.

"I went with a clear plan against the bowler. After getting out in the last match, I went back and checked my phone. I saw a lot of things. I usually don't pay attention to those things, but when someone says something to me personally, it affects me a bit. I only wanted to answer with my bat," he said.

The four sixes were just the start as Sooryavanshi went on to slam a 36-ball century. While SRH ended up winning the match, the youngster's batting heroics earned him praise from fans as well as experts.

"You know how important it was for me. I was just trying to do exactly what I did in practice yesterday. I was playing with a free flow from the very first ball, and I planned to do the exact same thing today," he told RR manager Romi Bhinder.

Sooryavanshi had to leave the field after suffering cramps midway into the SRH innings, but he revealed that he was fine and will recover in time for their next match against Punjab Kings.

"It's fine now. I'm feeling better. I don't know, my foot got stuck. I already had an ankle problem, so to avoid putting too much force on it, I pulled my hamstring. But it's better now. I will recover in time for the next match."

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