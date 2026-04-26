Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shed light on his chat with opening partner and senior marksman Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal have formed one of the most destructive opening pairs this season, consistently giving RR fiery starts at the top. Against SRH, Sooryavanshi smashed his second IPL century, slamming 103 off 37 balls. His record-breaking knock included 12 sixes and five fours, powering the Rajasthan Royals to a massive total of 228/6.

In a viral video, Sooryavanshi revealed that Jaiswal told him to attack from the very first ball.

"When we went out to bat after winning the toss, Yash bhaiya (Yashasvi) told me, 'Vaibhav, we should go hammer and tongs today.' I replied that we should just go out there and hit sixes," Sooryavanshi said in a video posted by RR.

Vaibhav and his Yash bhaiya pic.twitter.com/pejfXeEaxV — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 26, 2026

After the match, SRH captain Pat Cummins noted that Sooryavanshi has made an impressive start to his career and credited his fearless style of play for capturing attention.

"He's had a great start to his career and I love the way he plays, he takes the game on," he added.

RR posted a strong total of 228/6, powered by a sensational 103 off 37 balls from Sooryavanshi and a 35-ball 51 from Jurel. Donovan Ferreira also added a quick cameo off 16-ball 33 late in the innings.

In reply, SRH lost Travis Head early but recovered strongly as Ishan Kishan (74 off 31) and Abhishek Sharma (57 off 29) put on a 132-run stand, setting up the chase. Despite a few late wickets, Heinrich Klaasen (29) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (36) ensured the required rate stayed under control as SRH completed the chase comfortably in 18.3 overs.

(With ANI Inputs)

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