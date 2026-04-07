Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is two seasons old in the IPL, but what he has achieved in this short duration has made the 15-year-old a superstar. Sooryavanshi announced himself on the big stage by hitting the second-fastest century in IPL history during the 2025 edition against Gujarat Titans. After IPL 2025, Sooryavanshi went on to play the Under-19 World Cup, where he scored a brilliant century (175) in the final. This year, he has started well, scoring 52 and 31 in Rajasthan Royals' two matches.

Next up for Rajasthan Royals and Sooryavanshi is a tough match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

"Vaibhav is not new. It is his second year. He has already played for a year. The way he has been performing, he has been batting well. We know he's a good player, so our preparation will be on point," Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach Paras Mhambrey told reporters at the pre-match press conference on Monday. "We will prepare for him as we do for the other players."

MI are set to play an IPL game for the first time in Guwahati, and one battle everyone will be keen to see is how RR batters Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel fare against ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Mhambrey highlighted Bumrah's unique qualities, especially his ability to outthink batters.

"I think the ability to disguise-purely. (Lungi) Ngidi has been mentioned-he's very different. Batters are finding it difficult to read him. I think Bumrah has the ability to disguise deliveries, among the other things that he presents. You can't go into a game and say Bumrah is going to do this.

"A classic example was the England game. The first ball he bowled-no one could have expected a slower one. So I think the ability to anticipate what batters are thinking and to be able to present an option that, as a batter, you are not expecting-that's his USP," he concluded.

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