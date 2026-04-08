In a display of tremendous power-hitting, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dismantled the famed Mumbai Indians bowling attack in IPL 2026 on Tuesday. In a rain-curtailed 11-over-a-side match, the duo propelled Rajasthan Royals to 150 for 3 in Guwahati. Jaiswal (77 not out off 32 balls) and Sooryavanshi (39 off 14) struck a flurry of boundaries - including a combined nine sixes - in an opening partnership of 82 runs in just five overs. RR won the match by 27 runs after MI managed 123/9 in 11 overs. Jaiswal anchored the innings with authority, blending elegance with brute force as he struck 10 fours and four sixes, dictating terms from the outset. Sooryavanshi's whirlwind knock included five sixes, two of them coming off Jasprit Bumrah.

With those five maximums, Sooryavanshi surpassed the record held by Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant (30 sixes each) for the most sixes in the IPL before turning 20. He now has 35 sixes in the tournament. Sooryavanshi is the first teenager to hit more than 30 sixes in the IPL.

With the contest reduced to 11 overs a side, Jaiswal came out with clear intent, dismantling Deepak Chahar in the very first over to collect 22 runs through a series of audacious strokes. The over included a crisp four through midwicket, a towering six, and three more boundaries that set the tone for the onslaught.

Teen sensation Sooryavanshi matched his senior partner stroke for stroke, showing remarkable composure as he took on Bumrah (0/32 in 3 overs), dispatching him for a six before following it up with another towering hit over deep square leg.

Jaiswal then welcomed Trent Boult (0/22 in 1 over) by dispatching him for three sixes, as the duo made full use of the powerplay, racing to 59 in just 3.2 overs in a start that resembled a highlight reel.

While Hardik Pandya (0/17 in 2 overs) managed to slip in a tidy four-run over, the Royals' openers continued to punish anything loose from the MI pacers.

Shardul Thakur bore the brunt next, conceding two sixes and a four to the rampaging Sooryavanshi before having the last laugh, with Tilak Varma pulling off a sharp catch at deep extra cover to end the youngster's explosive cameo.

Mumbai Indians clawed back briefly through Allah Ghazanfar (2/21), who trapped Dhruv Jurel (2) leg-before and later had Riyan Parag (20) caught at long-on.

But Jaiswal remained unfazed, continuing to dominate the bowling with ease. He brought up a scintillating half-century off just 23 balls with a stylish cut through point and capped the innings with another boundary to take the Royals to the 150-run mark.

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