Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by one run despite KL Rahul's heroic 92 off 52 balls in an Indian Premier League match in New Delhi on Wednesday. Needing two off two balls to reach the victory target of 211, David Miller had a brain-fade moment when he refused a single of the penultimate delivery from Prasidh Krishna and then missed the last delivery with Kuldeep Yadav failing to beat Jos Buttler's direct throw. Shubman Gill led from the front with a belligerent half-century to help GT post 210 for four.

Besides Gill (70 off 45 balls; 4x4s, 5x6s), Jos Buttler also chipped in with an aggressive 52 off 27 deliveries while Washington Sundar made a fiery 55 off 32 balls after the Capitals opted to bowl.

For DC, Mukesh Kumar (2/55) and Lungi Ngidi (1/24) were the pick of the bowlers.

Chasing, Rahul's knock went in vain but his 76-run opening partnership in 8.1 overs with Pathum Nissanka (41 off 24) gave momentum to DC's chase.

But thereafter, none of the DC batters could produce substantial scores before David Miller's unbeaten 20-ball 41 kept them in the hunt till the last ball.

Rashid Khan (3/17) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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