Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina believes Sanju Samson's match-winning century against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 has effectively removed the burden of expectation from the shoulders of the wicketkeeper-batter and silenced his critics. Samson's unbeaten 115 off 56 balls, laced with 15 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 205.36, is also the first hundred of the IPL 2026 season, and comes after a lean run in first three games.

"The monkey is off Sanju Samson's back now after this hundred. It is never easy walking into a new franchise and performing immediately, especially with the expectations Sanju has come in with. Joining the joint most successful side in the IPL comes with hard performance expectations. This century will help Samson silence his critics," said Raina on Star Sports.

It was the knock CSK and their loyal fans craved seeing from Samson's bat after being traded to the franchise last year from Rajasthan Royals. Samson became the first wicketkeeper-batter to hit an IPL ton for CSK and joined KL Rahul as the only players to score a hundred for three different IPL franchises.

"His presence as an opener sets up CSK's middle order so much better. When you have the ability to inject Shivam Dube or bring in Ayush Mhatre, he comes in and plays freely because they have got a decent start.

"He is batting with a guy who looks in total control of his game. It gives you the luxury. Dewald Brevis didn't even walk out to bat in this contest against Delhi. That just goes to show what structuring your top order right does for the rest of your team. The flow-on effect is clear," added Raina.

Despite Samson's scintillating century, Raina felt seam-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton was the game's most influential player. “Jamie Overton is a serious cricketer for me. He should have been the player of the match. He outsmarted all the DC batters with his variations.

'The four wickets he picked up on a batting-friendly wicket was the point of difference. He is one of those players you want in the contest when it is on the line. He likes the big moments. Every time he gets an opportunity around the world, whether it is franchise cricket or for England, he gets the job done," he added.

Turning his attention to Delhi Capitals, Raina expressed concern over the team's over-reliance on young right-handed batter Sameer Rizvi and their mid-innings collapse during the chase, as DC were bowled out for 189.

"When a side like DC has been bailed out a couple of times by one player who is not your international standard superstar, it raises a bit of concern. It is not like Sameer Rizvi is an international standard superstar just yet.

"He has come in and started his career really well, so the expectation then comes on him to lead the side. You don't need that for a player who is relatively inexperienced in IPL cricket.

"The alarm bells for me are that they lost wickets in quick succession in the middle phase of the run chase and they were set up beautifully by the CSK bowlers after five overs to really turn the screws on a side that has been down on form and confidence throughout the middle. But then they just relinquished all of it,” concluded Raina.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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