Sunrisers Hyderabad boast of an enviable batting attack but it is their somewhat weak bowling that prevents them from becoming one of the favourites to win the IPL 2026 title. The franchise was dealt a huge blow as skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out of the initial few matches of the season. In his place, Ishan Kishan will take over the leadership role and considering his brilliant run of form in the T20 World Cup, a lot will be expected off him. Add the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy to the mix and we have one of the most explosive batting attacks ever. They also recruited England all-rounder Liam Livingstone who can hit a lot of sixes and also provide them with a proper bowling option.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Full IPL 2026 Schedule

March 28 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Bengaluru - 7:30PM IST

April 2 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kolkata - 7:30PM IST

April 5 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - Hyderabad - 3:30PM IST

April 11 - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mullanpur - 3:30PM IST

April 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - Hyderabad - 7:30PM IST

April 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - Hyderabad - 7:30PM IST

April 21 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - Hyderabad - 7:30PM IST

April 25 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Jaipur - 7:30PM IST

April 29 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mumbai - 7:30PM IST

May 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Hyderabad - 7:30PM IST

May 6 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - Hyderabad - 7:30PM IST

May 12 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Ahmedabad - 7:30PM IST

May 18 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Chennai - 7:30PM IST

May 22 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Hyderabad - 7:30PM IST