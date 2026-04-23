Rajasthan Royals young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued to break records as he added another big feat to his name during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. Although the 15-year-old just scored 8 runs, he became the youngest cricketer ever to score 500 runs in the IPL. He also became the fastest to reach the milestone (With respect to balls faced) as he broke the record held by Australia's Glenn Maxwell. During a post-match interaction, the youngster revealed that he still watches cartoons and said that although the focus is on his game, it is his habit to watch cartoons ahead of every match.

“Dimaag me kuch nahi chalta hai. Aaj bhi har din match se pahle hum bhi cartoon dekhte hain, aadat hai dekhne ka (smile). Abhi bhi hum cartoon dekh rahe hain, par focus game par bhi hai (Even today I watch cartoons before every match, but focus is on game too),” he said.

Sooryavanshi's honest reply quickly went viral on social media with users commenting on the duality of a teenage cricketer balancing childhood habits with stardom.

“Accha karenge agla match me. Jeet ke 2 points liye, aage badi playoffs ki taraf (I will do well in the next match. We took two points and we will move towards the playoffs),” he added.

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