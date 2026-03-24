'Will this be MS Dhoni's last season?' It's a question that has been on the lips of several fans for the last few years heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL), and it's no different on the eve of IPL 2026. At 44, Dhoni is set to enter his 19th IPL season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), even though it has been nearly seven years since he last played for India. Legendary India captain Sourav Ganguly had a simple opinion when asked about Dhoni's retirement.

Ganguly gave away no secrets regarding the possibility of Dhoni retiring after IPL 2026, but hinted that they may have a conversation regarding the matter in the near future.

"I will tell (MS) Dhoni what to do and not to the media," Ganguly said at an event.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that IPL 2026, which will start on March 28, could be the last season for Dhoni, with Sanju Samson ready to be his heir.

Chopra also said that the veteran should consider retirement if he continues only as an 'Impact Player' for Chennai Super Kings this season.

"You don't run the team from the dugout, it's not football. In cricket, you need to be on the field, and MS Dhoni's biggest asset is his ability to read the game better than anybody else. That clarity and conviction are what make him who he is. In any case, I feel this could be his last season," Chopra told JioHotstar.

"He has the heir apparent now. Sanju Samson will eventually don the gloves, it could even happen at some stage during this season. Again, conditions apply in terms of MS Dhoni's fitness and his knee. But he cannot be the Impact Player. If he is playing as an Impact Player, I think it's time for him to hang up his boots," he added.

With IANS inputs