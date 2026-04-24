Even on dad Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, his commitments to the game of cricket come first for son Arjun. The bowling all-rounder, who is playing for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, had a sweet, short and simple birthday wish for his father, the Master Blaster. But, refused to eat cake, even on his birthday, as he is off sugar. Arjun, who joined LSG from the Mumbai Indians before this season, isn't willing to make changes with his diet, even on special occasions.

Sachin sir, Arjun aur hamare taraf se aapke liye cake



Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/wuO4VrZNau — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 24, 2026

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, Jay Shah, also extended his heartfelt wishes to Indian sports icon Sachin Tendulkar on his 53rd birthday on Friday.

Sharing a post on X, the ICC Chairman wrote, "Wishing our sport's icon @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. Your amazing contribution to cricket continues to inspire generations across the world to play and watch our great game, while your empathy and humanity has an ongoing and significant impact on society."

Born on 24 April 1973, Tendulkar was the most complete batter of his time, the most prolific run-maker of all time, and arguably the biggest cricket icon the game has ever known.

He holds the record for the most centuries in both Tests and ODIs, a remarkable feat, especially considering he didn't register his first ODI hundred until his 79th match.

With a staggering 34,357 international runs, Sachin Tendulkar stands as the most prolific batter in cricket history. Throughout his illustrious international career, he rewrote the record books time and again, setting milestones that remain unchallenged to this day.

With his unwavering patience and resilience, the 'Master Blaster' has 200 Test appearances to his name, the most by any player in the format.

Tendulkar, who turned 53 years old on Friday, amassed 15,921 runs, 51 centuries, and 2,058 fours -- the most by any player in red-ball cricket. Revered as India's "God of Cricket," he also became the fastest to 15,000 Test runs, reaching the milestone in just 300 innings, a distinction he holds exclusively.

With ANI Inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans