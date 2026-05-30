Shubman Gill shared a heartfelt moment with his parents after guiding Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2026 final on Friday in Chandigarh. Playing against Rajasthan Royals, Gill delivered a magnificent knock of 104 off 53 balls as GT chased down a target of 214 with eight balls to spare and seven wickets in hand. GT will now take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday, a team they had earlier lost to in Qualifier 1.

After the match, Gill was seen celebrating the victory with his parents in the stadium. In a video that is now going viral on social media, Gill's father, Lakhwinder Singh, was seen making both his son and wife dance. However, appearing shy, Gill quickly asked his father to stop, creating a hilarious yet adorable moment for fans.

Shubman Gill's father wanted to dance with him, but Gill looked very shy.pic.twitter.com/fmU39HAb6E — Sam (@cricsam02) May 30, 2026

Gill smacked 104 off 53 balls with 15 fours and three sixes to eclipse the first-innings heroics of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who made a calculated 96, to power Gujarat Titans' victory in the Qualifier 2.

"(The) feeling is really good. But (a) quick turnaround so tomorrow (Saturday) we'll just rest and recover and then go there and assess conditions," Gill told the broadcaster after the match.

"If you don't play the occasion it brings the best out of us and that's what we spoke about. Let's take the occasion out and play some good cricket. Whether we win or lose, we should play good cricket," he said while revealing GT's mantra.

The IPL final this year will be a repeat of the Qualifier 1 in which defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru had beaten Gujarat Titans by 92 runs.

GT's win on Friday was built on a 167-run opening stand between Gill and Sai Sudharsan (58), who was dismissed hit-wicket for a second game in a row.

"We complement each other and each other's game very well. When we are batting out there our communication is very good. One of us has to take down one of the bowlers and we are very good in deciding which bowler to take on," Gill said.

(With PTI Inputs)

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