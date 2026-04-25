Three wins from seven matches see the Gujarat Titans placed 7th in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table. The team missed a golden opportunity to add more points to their tally on Friday, as they took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite losing just three wickets, GT failed to accelerate at death and put a total of 205 runs on the board. With the ball, the team looked far from its usual self and failed to even take the game till the last over.

Seeing the Shubman Gill-led side struggling to show its biting teeth, Virender Sehwag launched a staunch attack, questioning Gill's decision-making at the end of the match.

"When 22-25 runs were needed off the last three overs, and if Mohammed Siraj had come in at that stage and got a wicket, maybe it would have been 20 needed off 2 overs, and who knows what would have happened from there. They could have at least taken the game to the last over. The match did not even go till the final over," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag, who remains as relentless in his criticism as he was a batter during his active days, feels Gill lacked the courage to take big decisions in the final 2-3 overs of the game and looked as if he had given up.

"I think the calculations were slightly wrong from the captain there. Fine, Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan got hit for runs, but it is the captain's job to bring them back into the attack. If you think that you cannot use a bowler because he has conceded 31 runs off two overs, then you have lost courage, right? That means you have given up. I think that was the mistake there," he added.

The Titans had wicket-taking options in the middle and the end overs of the match, but failed to contain RCB batters. This struggle at death has been a recurring concern this season for the franchise, under Gill's captaincy.

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