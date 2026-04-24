It is mid season madness in IPL as each team is trying to get the better of the other to stay in the final 4 when the knockouts eventually arrive. But one team that is well ahead in the competition is Punjab Kings. They have 11 points from 6 games (one wash out against KKR). Their climb to the top is largely because of their composed, clear-thinking core made of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Pointing. According to Sairaj Bahutule, their spin bowling coach, at the centre of this transformation is Captain Iyer's temperament. He is calm under pressure and deeply invested in his teammates.

“I've seen Shreyas' growth over a period of time,” Bahutule said. “His leadership qualities are special because he is not only responsible for himself but also for the 10 other players on the field.”

For Bahutule, Iyer's strength lies as much in man-management as much in match awareness. His ability to connect with players across the squad — from regular starters to those waiting on the bench, has helped create a unified dressing room environment.

“He shares a great rapport with every player and understands how to get the best out of them. Even in pressure situations, he remains calm, and that gives him clarity in decision-making,” Bahutule explained.

While Iyer leads on the field, Bahutule gives a clear picture of what is happening in the background. He is quick to credit Ponting for laying the foundation of Punjab's current identity.

“The culture and values Ricky created last year have been carried forward,” he said. “Even though we didn't go on to win the final, that identity stayed with the team.”

That continuity is now translating into clarity in roles, planning, and overall approach.

“With Shreyas as captain and Ricky as head coach, the collaboration has been excellent. We are very clear in how we want to approach each game,” Bahutule noted.

Punjab's performances this season — across batting, bowling, and fielding reflect that alignment. But inside the camp, the messaging remains grounded.

“This is a high-pressure tournament. We've started well, but as a group, we understand the importance of taking one game at a time and not getting ahead of ourselves,” he said. “We are trying to stay as present as possible.”

A major factor in Punjab's strong showing has been the depth in their squad, particularly in the batting unit.

“There will be situations where the batters might not get a start, but we are very well-equipped. There is depth in the batting,” Bahutule said.

One of the areas, Bahutule acknowledged, can improve, is the new-ball phase.

“The middle and death overs have been fabulous for us,” he said, pointing to a well-rounded bowling effort that complements the batting strength.

As the second half of the season begins, Punjab waits for that one game that will test their nerves. On Saturday, in the afternoon heat of Delhi they face the Capitals.

Despite the atmospheric heat, Punjab is expected to ride on the rhythm they have garnered this season. As Bahutule suggests, Shreyas Iyer's good work with Punjab Kings is already being noticed and the day is not far when this translates into a big promotion- perhaps even as the leader of India's white- ball outfit.

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