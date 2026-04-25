Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday praised Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson for his stellar knock against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. Samson lit up the Wankhede Stadium with his second century of the season, slamming an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls with the help of 10 fours and six sixes. In seven matches so far this season, Samson has scored 293 runs at an average of 58.60. Taking to social media, Tharoor, the Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, shared a stunning tribute to his fellow Keralite. In his post, Tharoor praised Samson's effortless batting, highlighting his nonchalant stroke-making.

"There's something about Sanju, a grace in the air, With a flick of the wrists and a nonchalant stare. When the timing is crisp and the ball meets the wood, He's doing the things that we all wish we could. From Jaipur's bright lights to the Wankhede sun, He builds up the pressure then goes on the run. A century carved with a stylish command, The "Chepauk" or "Durban," he masters the land. No slogging or grafting, just effortless flight, A hundred runs painted in strokes of pure light. Though the wait may be long, when the milestone is due, There's simply no magic like Sanju's breakthrough," Tharoor posted on X.

Samson anchored a faltering CSK with his second century of the season, steering the visitors to a competitive 207 for six.

Samson blended caution with aggression to keep the scoreboard ticking, and in the final over, he capped his effort in style by smashing Krish Bhagat for a towering six over cover before pulling the last ball for a four to bring up his fifth IPL hundred.

He is the first CSK player to score a century against Mumbai Indians and only the second player in franchise history, after Shane Watson (2018), to record two centuries in a single IPL season.

(With Agency Inputs)

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