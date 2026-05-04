Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan shattered Chris Gayle's long-standing record during the IPL 2026 encounter against Punjab Kings on Sunday. Sudharsan scored 57 off 41 deliveries to guide his team to victory; in the process, he became the batter with the most runs after 50 IPL innings. He currently has 2,178 runs in 50 innings, surpassing Gayle's previous record of 2,061 runs. Australia's Shaun Marsh holds the third position with 1,933 runs. Recently, Sudharsan also broke Gayle's record for the fewest innings taken to reach 2,000 IPL runs. While Gayle achieved the feat in 48 innings, Sudharsan did so in just 47.

Coming to the match, Sudharsan compiled a 41-ball 57 as Gujarat Titans defeated table-toppers Punjab Kings by four wickets.

Sent in to bat, PBKS were reduced to 47 for 5 in the ninth over but Suryansh Shedge (57) steadied the ship with a 79-run stand off 44 balls with Marcus Stoinis (40).

However, once they departed, Punjab couldn't get the momentum in the death overs, managing a modest 163 for nine.

In reply, Sudharsan set the platform with a 41-ball innings, while Jos Buttler (26) and Washington Sundar (40) also contributed as GT scored 167 for 6 in 19.5 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (2/24) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/31) took two wickets each for PBKS.

"I think in chases like these, we would have liked to not take it as deep as it went but two crucial points. This is not the kind of wicket where we'll chase in 15-16 overs. So we thought maybe one over before or a couple of overs before. That was the talk. If someone is set they should go deep because it's not easy to hit from ball 1."

"Length balls weren't coming as we play on other wickets. It was important for the batsman who is set.. luckily we had Washi and he finished the game for us. Just sent the best batter that we thought in that situation (about sending left-handers one after the other)," GT captain Shubman Gill said.

(With PTI inputs)

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