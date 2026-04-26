Bowlers calling the shots in a format dominated by big hitters is a rarity, but that script played out at Chepauk on Sunday as Gujarat Titans exploited a bounce-friendly surface to stifle Chennai Super Kings before chasing down the target through a Sai Sudharsan masterclass to win the IPL contest by eight wickets. If the first half belonged to the bowlers, the chase was all about calculated aggression as Sudharsan produced a shining tutorial in adapting to conditions, smashing 87 off 46 balls to anchor Titans' comfortable pursuit of 159. The win moved Titans to fifth position from seventh with eight points.

On a pitch that had earlier demanded caution, Sudharsan showed how to blend restraint with intent, picking the right deliveries to attack while respecting the bounce on offer.

He found an able partner in skipper Shubman Gill, who made a brisk 33 off 23 balls before falling to spinner Noor Ahmad.

The Titans openers laid a solid foundation with a 58-run stand, effectively taking the game away from CSK in the Powerplay itself. Gill looked fluent, mixing elegance with aggression, but his dismissal did little to slow the visitors.

Sudharsan, who had struck a century in the previous game against RCB, carried his sublime form forward, unleashing a range of strokes, particularly against pace to keep the scoreboard ticking at a healthy rate.

The left-hander's seven sixes underlined his dominance on a surface where CSK's batters had struggled earlier in the day.

Jos Buttler played the perfect supporting role, remaining unbeaten on 39 off 30 balls as Titans reached 154 for 1, finishing the chase with 20 balls to spare.

Ahmad and Akeal Hosein took a wicket apiece while the rest struggled to contain the flow of runs as the Titans batters showed far better awareness of the conditions.

Earlier, on a pitch that offered sharp carry, stroke-making demanded discretion and adaptability.

Instead, CSK's batters often opted for high-risk shots without fully assessing conditions, and paid the price with a flurry of miscued dismissals, managing 158/7.

Invited to bat, CSK never quite found rhythm but skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden half-century (74 not out) of the current IPL season lent a semblance of respectability to the total in a season where 200-plus scores have become commonplace.

Gaikwad's knock came off 60 balls with six fours and four sixes after a laboured start.

The tone was set early by GT pacer Mohammed Siraj, who extracted steep bounce and forced errors.

Sanju Samson (11) began watchfully, negotiating the first over before opening up against Kagiso Rabada (3/25) to bring up his 5000 IPL runs milestone.

However, Rabada's bounce soon accounted for him as a hard slash outside off resulted in a faint edge that Jos Buttler pouched safely.

The dismissal triggered a collapse. Urvil Patel (4) fell in the same Rabada over attempting an ambitious pull, while Sarfaraz Khan (0) succumbed to Siraj's extra lift, mistiming a short ball to offer a simple catch.

At 28 for 3 inside the Powerplay, CSK were already in trouble.

Gaikwad and Dewald Brevis (2) needed to rebuild, but the latter's impatience against spinner Manav Suthar led to his downfall, holing out after failing to get to the pitch of the ball.

The mounting wickets forced Gaikwad into a shell, an approach that, while understandable, further stalled the momentum.

Dot balls piled up, with CSK reaching 50 only in the 12th over.

The skipper eventually broke free, taking on Arshad Khan and Jason Holder with a couple of towering sixes, but the acceleration came too late.

Shivam Dube, dropped thrice on 6, 11 and 22, struggled for fluency before Arshad cleaned him up.

Kartik Sharma (15) and Jamie Overton (18) provided late impetus with a few lusty hits, but the damage had already been done.

On a pitch that rewarded discipline and smart shot selection, Titans' bowlers executed their plans to perfection, while CSK's batters failed to read the conditions in time, a lapse that ultimately defined the innings.

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