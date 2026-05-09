Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is just 15 years old, but his sensational batting talent has sparked a huge debate regarding his potential inclusion in the senior Indian team. As the player has already proved his mettle at the Under-19 level for the country as well as in the Indian Premier League, many feel that he should be fast-tracked into the senior team. However, there are also some experts and former cricketers who are of the opinion that Sooryavanshi should wait for his time, and that the process of taking him to the highest level should be smooth.

Former Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Zubin Bharucha, the mentor who brought Sooryavanshi to the franchise, has said that India need to give Sooryavanshi a chance in Tests like they did with a young Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin, one of the greatest players in world cricket, made his India debut at the tender age of 16. He went on to play for the nation for 24 years, breaking numerous records.

"That's a difficult one because, honestly, if you look at it from any sort of metric - score, strike-rate, run scored - he is already ahead of so many people waiting in line. I actually feel they need to take that leap of faith, as they did with Sachin Tendulkar, and blood him straightaway," Bharucha told Wisden.

"My belief is that technically, he doesn't commit himself enough. He is always on the back foot, and that to me is the holy grail of batting. So when the ball is moving, if you don't commit your front foot, that is talking about the greats of the greats. The question is whether we can get him to follow the same sequence when the ball is moving. I also feel that opening isn't his calling. He has so much more to offer that we would be amiss to say that go into the opening slot straightaway," he added.

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