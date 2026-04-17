Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar was right on the money as he explained Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's flying attempt, which many described as the "Catch of the Season", to get rid of Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. Shreyas was at his acrobatic best as he ran in from long-on to reverse-cup Hardik's mistimed pull before relaying it to Xavier Bartlett despite being airborne. The attempt stunned fans and experts alike, including Tendulkar, who described it as "one of the best catches i've ever seen".

The MI dugout had the best view of Shreyas' audacious attempt, especially Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who were sitting just a few meters away from where the PBKS skipper landed after parrying the ball to the fielder charging in from long-off. In a viral video, Rohit and Surya were seen looking at each other with expressions of pure disbelief.

Taking to X, Tendulkar summed up Shreyas' acrobatic effort, saying that the PBKS captain got everything "spot on".

"What made Shreyas Iyer's catch so special was not just the athleticism, but the awareness behind it. He had to judge the speed of the ball, the height, where the boundary rope was, how close he was to stepping on it, and get his jump absolutely perfect," Tendulkar wrote on X.

What made Shreyas Iyer's catch so special was not just the athleticism, but the awareness behind it.



He had to judge the speed of the ball, the height, where the boundary rope was, how close he was to stepping on it, and get his jump absolutely perfect.



Then, while still in the... — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 17, 2026

The legendary batter noted the key to the catch wasn't just Shreyas' athleticism, but his head position, balance and awareness.

"Then, while still in the air, he caught the ball and released it to a teammate before landing, all the while knowing exactly where that fielder was positioned. To process all of that in a split second takes unbelievable awareness, timing, fitness, and composure.

"Shreyas Iyer got everything spot on. One of the best catches I've ever seen live!"

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