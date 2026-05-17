All-rounder Cameron Green has admitted Kolkata Knight Riders took a bit too long in figuring out the right players for right roles after the three-time IPL winners mounted a spirited comeback to remain in contention of the playoffs. KKR outgunned the second-placed Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring contest here on Saturday moving to the seventh position and keeping their hopes alive after a poor start to IPL 2026. KKR's win over GT by 29 runs at the Eden Gardens was their fifth victory in last six outings.

Green, whose unavailability to bowl at the start of the season had caused some additional headache to KKR especially after the squad was hit by a spate of injuries to key bowlers, said his side has eventually cracked the right balance.

“There was no panic behind closed doors. I think it just took us a while, maybe a bit too long, to figure out the right roles and get the right people in the right positions,” Green, who was bought for Rs 25.2 crore, told JioHotstar.

“I like to think I can bat in a few positions, but it's about what is best for the team. Ajinkya Rahane has been awesome at the top for us, and the same goes for Angkrish (Raghuvanshi), our youngster at No. 3.” “So, it's just about where I fit into the team, and No. 4 seems to be it. We've found that now, so we're giving ourselves a little chance here,” he said.

Green, who scored an unbeaten 52 off 28 balls (3 fours, 4 sixes) in KKR's huge total of 247 for two batting first, did not read much into picking GT spinner Rashid Khan.

“Rashid is a quality bowler and I'm sure we'll have many battles in the future. No, I don't think I'm picking Rashid better than most. It's just kind of how it has happened,” he said.

“I had a couple of good opportunities to take it deep against GT and, obviously, when you walk out to bat after a really good partnership, you can just keep that momentum going. The guys before me batted beautifully,” Green added. PTI DDV KHS

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi