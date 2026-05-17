Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 match on Sunday in Dharamsala. After claiming six back-to-back wins, Shreyas Iyer and Co have suffered a horrific downfall as they slumped to five consecutive defeats. With their Playoffs hopes hanging by a thread, the victory is today's game is very crucial for PBKS. On the other hand, RCB are currently holding the top spot with 16 points in 12 matches, a win over PBKS will take them into the Playoffs. The focus will also be on RCB star Virat Kohli, who is coming to this clash after a century against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Live Scorecard)

PBKS vs RCB | Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Dharamsala: