Sunday's double-header in IPL 2026 sees last season's beaten finalists, the Punjab Kings, hosting the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the afternoon game at Dharamshala, followed by a clash between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. RCB, who come into this fixture on the back of a comprehensive win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, could seal their playoff berth with a win over PBKS, who are currently weathering a five-game losing streak.

We take a look at the qualifying scenarios for the eight teams in contention.

RCB (16 Points): One win from their remaining two games will guarantee qualification. Winning both guarantees a Top-2 finish. However, if they lose both matches, the equation could come down to net run-rate (NRR).

GT (16 Points): A win over CSK in their final game puts them in a strong position to finish in the top two. A loss leaves them stranded on 16 points. They will then have to depend on their net run-rate and other results.

SRH (14 Points): SRH can still finish in the top two if they win both of their remaining matches. However, they would also need either RCB or GT to stay on 16 points. If they lose both matches, NRR could play a huge role for them, considering the traffic in the mid-table.

PBKS (13 Points): Winning their remaining matches will take them to 17 points, which could be enough for a playoff berth without any NRR headaches. One win could see them relying on other results.

RR (12 Points): Among the teams in the midfield, RR have the best chance to qualify for the playoffs as they have three games remaining. They can amass as many as 18 points, which puts them in pole position to finish in the top two, but only if either RCB or GT remain on 16 points.

CSK (12 Points): Even if they win both of their matches, a top-spot finish is highly unlikely due to their inferior NRR as compared to the teams above them.

KKR (11 Points): They can reach a maximum of 15 points, which may not be enough for qualification unless the teams above them lose the plot.

DC (10 Points): Their fate is not in their own hands. They sit on 10 points from 12 games and can reach a maximum of 14 points. Even wins with big margins may not be enough.

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