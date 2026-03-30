One of the standout storylines attached to today's game is Sanju Samson vs Ravindra Jadeja. Samson and Jadeja were at the centre of the most high-profile trade in IPL history ahead of the season. Samson left RR after 8 years, while Jadeja returned to his first team after 12 trophy-laden years at CSK.



What makes it the most high-profile trade is the amount both players earn. Samson earns Rs 18 crore at CSK, while Jadeja gets Rs 14 crore at RR.