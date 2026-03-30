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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a highly-anticipated IPL 2026 clash in Guwahati on Monday. Rain poses a major threat to the match that sees Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja face their former franchises, after CSK and RR were involved in the most high-profile trade in IPL history. Another major talking point is the absence of the legendary MS Dhoni, who is set to miss close to a month of IPL 2026 due to injury. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK, who finished last in 2025, will also be without talented South African batter Dewald Brevis. On the other hand, Riyan Parag will play his first game as RR's permanent captain, and will bank on the explosive opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and recently-turned 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (Live Scorecard)

RR vs CSK LIVE Score | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2026 LIVE Updates, straight from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati:

Mar 30, 2026 18:12 (IST)
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RR vs CSK LIVE: Still raining

According to reports, it is still raining at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With less than an hour to go till toss time, the weather is developing into a major concern for both players and fans.

Let's hope the condition improves shortly.

Mar 30, 2026 18:05 (IST)
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Samson vs Jadeja

One of the standout storylines attached to today's game is Sanju Samson vs Ravindra Jadeja. Samson and Jadeja were at the centre of the most high-profile trade in IPL history ahead of the season. Samson left RR after 8 years, while Jadeja returned to his first team after 12 trophy-laden years at CSK.

What makes it the most high-profile trade is the amount both players earn. Samson earns Rs 18 crore at CSK, while Jadeja gets Rs 14 crore at RR. 

Mar 30, 2026 17:59 (IST)
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IPL 2026 LIVE: Why MS Dhoni won't play

Chennai Super Kings' legendary former captain MS Dhoni will not play today's game. In fact, he is set to be out for at least the first two or three weeks of IPL 2026 after suffering a calf strain while training. 

Mar 30, 2026 17:51 (IST)
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IPL 2026 LIVE: Weather report for RR vs CSK

Here's what the weather forecast suggests for today. As per AccuWeather, there is a 20% chance of rain right from 7 PM till 11 PM, during which the match will be played. Let's hope it isn't a persistent drizzle.

Mar 30, 2026 17:49 (IST)
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RR vs CSK LIVE: Raining in Guwahati

According to reports, it is currently drizzling at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, the venue for today's encounter. We are just under two hours away from the start of the match. The pitch is under cover, at the moment.

Mar 30, 2026 17:45 (IST)
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IPL 2026 LIVE: RR vs CSK!

Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports, for the live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). We are at Guwahati today, where the Royals will play their first three home games. They are up against the mighty five-time champions!

Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 3 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Ruturaj Gaikwad Shivam Dube Yashasvi Jaiswal Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Riyan Parag Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Kartik Sharma Prashant Veer Shimron Odilon Hetmyer Shimron Hetmyer
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