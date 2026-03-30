Rohit Sharma was in full flow as Mumbai Indians chased down a 221-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 opener on Sunday. Sharma slammed a 38-ball 78. Sharma now holds the record for the most runs scored by a batter against a single team in IPL history, amassing 1,161 runs in 36 matches at an impressive average of 40.03 against Kolkata Knight Riders while representing both the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians. Kohli is second on the list with 1,159 runs in 36 matches against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The Hitman is also the second-leading scorer in the tournament's history, with 7,124 runs in 273 matches at an average of 29.93, including 48 half-centuries and two centuries.

As he walked out to bat at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit's bat appeared to have an issue passing the gauge test used to determine correct bat size. However, he insisted to the umpire that the bat was fine, and he was proven right as it passed the test. After that, Rohit indulged in a bit of banter with the umpire, wearing a smile and a clear "told you so" expression.

Coming to the match, MI registered a dominant six-wicket victory over KKR in both teams' first match of IPL 2026. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma helped Mumbai Indians secure their biggest run chase in IPL history and also win their first season opener since the 2012 edition.

The chase required something special, and Mumbai's openers delivered exactly that. Rohit Sharma (78 off 38 balls), along with Rickelton (81 off 41 balls), dismantled the KKR bowling attack as the duo added a century stand.