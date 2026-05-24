Rohit Sharma Equals All-Time Unwanted IPL Record After Duck Against Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians talisman Rohit Sharma on Sunday scripted an unwanted Indian Premier League record after getting dismissed for a duck in the match against Rajasthan Royals.
- Rohit Sharma on Sunday scripted an unwanted Indian Premier League record after getting dismissed for a duck
- Rohit registered the 19th duck of his IPL career, equalling the all-time record held by Glenn Maxwell
- Rohit ends the season with 283 runs in nine matches, including two half-centuries
Mumbai Indians talisman Rohit Sharma on Sunday scripted an unwanted Indian Premier League record after getting dismissed for a duck in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Rohit, who was dismissed by Jofra Archer for a four-ball duck, registered the 19th duck of his IPL career, equalling the all-time record held by Glenn Maxwell. Archer bowled a length ball around the fourth-stump line, enticing Rohit to play a drive. However, Rohit was beaten by the pace and edged the ball behind to the keeper.
Most Ducks in IPL History
19 - Rohit Sharma*
19 - Glenn Maxwell
18 - Dinesh Karthik
18 - Sunil Narine
16 - Piyush Chawla
Rohit ended the season with 283 runs in nine matches, including two half-centuries.
Earlier, Jofra Archer (32 off 15 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja's (19 no off 11 balls) vital contributions late in the innings lifted Rajasthan Royals to an under-par 205 for eight.
Needing a win in this contest to book the final berth in the IPL playoffs, RR added 73 runs in the last five overs to stage a late comeback after their specialist batters cut a sorry figure.
Archer smacked three sixes and a four to collect 32 off 15 balls while Jadeja, coming down at No 9, hit three boundaries in the last two overs to push the total beyond the 200-run mark.
All eyes were pinned on the explosive pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (4) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (27) but while teenager was dismissed cheaply, Jaiswal showed a lot of promise during his brief stay before Will Jacks outfoxed him.
Sooryavanshi went for a big swipe on the first ball and connected well which looked a certain six off Deepak Chahar (2/43), but Will Jacks at deep extra cover pulled the ball in spectacularly from beyond the ropes.
(With PTI Inputs)