Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag may face disciplinary action after a video of him vaping in the dressing room surfaced on social media. The incident occurred during RR's IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday, sparking widespread concern among fans and calls for a BCCI probe. As the footage went viral, fans were quick to recall a similar incident from January 2026 involving legendary former South African captain AB de Villiers.

During an SA20 match between the Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town, De Villiers was spotted vaping on camera.

Remember when AB de Villiers was caught with a vape in his hand and bro got shocked the moment he realised he was on live pic.twitter.com/wcvHfACcGc — ` (@8eenpoint5) April 28, 2026

The footage sent shockwaves through the community, with De Villiers appearing visibly startled the moment he realized he was being broadcast live on the big screen. While De Villiers was slammed by fans for his act of carelessness, the legendary batter escaped punishment as vaping is not illegal in South Africa.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch was also involved in a similar incident during an IPL match between RCB and RR in 2020. The IPL was played in the UAE that season due to the COVID-19 outburst.

In Parag's case, however, the stakes are significantly higher. Smoking and vaping are strictly prohibited within IPL stadium premises, except in designated zones. Furthermore, India's federal laws are far more stringent; the country banned e-cigarettes under The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019. This Act prohibits the production, sale, purchase, import, export, and advertisement of vapes nationwide.

Violations of this act can carry severe penalties, including hefty fines and imprisonment for up to six months. As of now, neither the BCCI, the Rajasthan Royals, nor Riyan Parag himself have issued an official explanation regarding the incident.

This controversy arises when the 24-year-old is already facing challenges, leading the Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 season after Sanju Samson moved to the Chennai Super Kings. Parag has struggled with his batting consistency, scoring only 81 runs in seven innings before this match, which has drawn criticism from fans and former players.

Despite the off-field distraction, Rajasthan Royals successfully chased down 222 with six wickets in hand, defeating Punjab Kings and handing them their first loss of the season.

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