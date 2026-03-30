Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shelled out an Indian Premier League (IPL) record fee for an overseas player of Rs 25.20 crore for Cameron Green at the auction, but the Australian all-rounder did not bowl in the team's first game of IPL 2026, prompting experts to raise questions. Former India and KKR player Aakash Chopra stated that the Knight Riders should be eligible to get a refund if Green does not bowl, as they had bought him for his all-round ability.

"If you pay for an all-rounder and get a batsman in return... you should be, at the very least, eligible for a refund," posted Chopra on X, referring to Green.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane was queried after their defeat to Mumbai Indians on Sunday why Green did not bowl, and firmly stated that such a question should not be asked to him but to Cricket Australia.

However, Cricket Australia has since clarified their stance on the matter.

"Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period," a CA spokesperson said.

"Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information," the spokesperson added.

Incidentally, Green had registered as a batter ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, but later confirmed that it was a mistake made by his manager and that he would be available to bowl.

On Sunday, Green made his debut in KKR colours, scoring 18 runs off 10 balls with the bat. However, he did not bowl as KKR slumped to defeat, failing to defend their score of 220 on a batting-friendly Wankhede wicket.

Green appeared to be in good shape despite concerns over his bowling load, and was seen putting in some sharp throws from the deep while fielding.