Tim David hammered a stunning knock of 70 off only 25 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) amassed 250/3 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday. The Australian powerhouse unleashed carnage in the final few overs, but the highlight was the 19th over when he smashed Jamie Overton for 30 runs. David clobbered four sixes, including three in a row. The final six was a monstrous hit from David as the ball went over the roof and out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Before the 19th over, David had already smacked CSK's Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad for three sixes in a row in the 17th over.

Against Overton, the first ball of the over disappeared for six, helped effortlessly over deep square-leg for a maximum.

David then took a couple of runs and hit a boundary, before the six-hitting mayhem continued.

The second six went over long-on, the third was dispatched straight back over the bowler's head, while the last was deposited out of the ground over deep square-leg. The final six went 106m, going onto the roof and out of the ground.

WATCH: Tim David smashes 106m six out of the ground

How long was that six?! Tim David smoked that one like a cigar! #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/0LGCbn6RpR — Mohit Gaur (@MxhitGxur) April 5, 2026

On a pitch which eased out as the game progressed, an unbroken 99-run stand off just 35 balls between David, who hit 70 not out off just 25 balls and Patidar, who smashed 48 not out off only 19 deliveries, was the key to RCB touching 250-mark and set CSK an uphill mountain to climb.

Before the duo came in to unleash carnage on CSK, Devdutt Padikkal was rock-solid in hitting 50 off 29 balls - his second consecutive fifty of the season.

RCB began cautiously after being put into batting first, with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli negotiating early swing from Khaleel Ahmed and Matt Henry. Kohli broke the shackles in the fourth over, striking Henry for a six and two boundaries, but fell soon after for 28 off 18 balls, caught by Shivam Dube, who had shelled an earlier chance, off Anshul Kamboj.

Salt, who had struggled early, found rhythm with pulls and slog-sweeps to race to 46 off 30 before Dube dismissed him in the 11th over.

With IANS inputs

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