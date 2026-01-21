Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad said on Thursday that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may not be confident about hosting their IPL 2026 home games in Bengaluru. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium recently received clearance from the government to host international and IPL matches, months after a stampede incident followed RCB's title win in 2025. However, RCB has yet to confirm to the BCCI that they will host their home games in the city. The BCCI stated that the franchise must inform them of their decision by January 27. Prasad emphasised that the onus is entirely on RCB to advance the dialogue with the state government.

"We are hoping RCB plays all of their matches, including the opening game, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. We are working to get unconditional clearance from the Karnataka government to host IPL and international matches at Chinnaswamy by the end of February so that we can hand it to the BCCI," Prasad said at a press conference.

"The onus is now on RCB to hold talks with the Karnataka government and take this forward; it's their responsibility to return to Bengaluru and not take the game away from the city," he added.

Prasad further suggested that the franchise appears to be holding back regarding discussions with authorities. The Karnataka government has reportedly sought multiple assurances from RCB concerning IPL matches, and sources close to the franchise indicated they were unhappy with some of the requirements.

"We get the feeling that RCB is holding back and is not moving forward with a dialogue with the government. RCB has reached out to the KSCA over hosting IPL matches, but I feel they should have done so much earlier. I believe RCB is not very confident about hosting the IPL here," he said.

"RCB has grown to this level because of the fans here; they have an obligation towards the people of Bengaluru," the former Indian fast bowler concluded.