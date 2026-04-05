Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. After starting the season with a convincing six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, the defending champions will be aiming to register their second consecutive victory. The match also holds special significance for RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is on the verge of creating history. With 199 wickets in 191 IPL matches, Bhuvneshwar is just one wicket away from reaching the 200-wicket milestone. (RCB vs CSK LIVE Score)

The 36-year-old is set to become only the second bowler in IPL history and the first fast bowler to achieve this feat. Currently, Yuzvendra Chahal is the only player to have crossed the 200-wicket mark in the tournament, with 224 wickets in 176 matches.

Initially known as a swing specialist and a powerplay bowler, Bhuvneshwar has evolved significantly over the years. While he continues to be highly effective with the new ball, his development into a reliable death-overs bowler has added a new dimension to his game. Variations such as the knuckleball, along with pinpoint yorkers, have established him as a complete T20 bowler.

Bhuvneshwar played a crucial supporting role in RCB's title-winning campaign last season. While Josh Hazlewood grabbed the headlines, Bhuvneshwar quietly delivered with 17 wickets in 14 matches. Notably, his impact in the death overs stood out, where he picked up seven wickets, including a decisive spell in the final against the Punjab Kings.

With Hazlewood unavailable at the start of the current season, Bhuvneshwar has stepped up as RCB's lead bowler. He made an immediate impact in the opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, conceding just 31 runs across four overs, including crucial spells in both the powerplay and death phases.

In the lead-up to the CSK clash, Bhuvneshwar has also impressed in training, troubling top batters with his mix of hard lengths, cutters, and yorkers.

(With ANI Inputs)

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