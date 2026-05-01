The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match concluded in a defeat for the hosts, but not without controversy. Gujarat all-rounder Jason Holder's catch in the dismissal of Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar became a significant subject of debate, leaving the entire RCB camp livid regarding the third umpire's decision. RCB stalwart Virat Kohli even argued with an official outside the boundary rope over the dismissal. Speaking at the post-match press conference, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared his views on the catch controversy, suggesting he and his teammates felt that the ball did touch the ground.

Bhuvneshwar, who is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2026 season so far, said that based on the visuals displayed on the giant screen, the RCB camp believed the ball had made contact with the turf. All they wanted was for the third umpire to examine more angles before finalising his decision.

"I wasn't there, but from what I saw, the ball touched the ground. I don't know what the umpire told them, or if it was within the laws of the game, I have no idea about that. However, we wanted the umpire to take a closer look at it," Bhuvneshwar told the media after the match.

It was complete OUT. He (Jason Holder) completed the catch quite before he touched the ball to the ground. #RCBvsGT https://t.co/1bncHaks3u pic.twitter.com/8GQZzSSi8h — Souravvvvv (@I_AM_A_KNIGHT) April 30, 2026

It has been rare for RCB to suffer a batting failure this IPL. Despite the start Virat Kohli provided, the Bengaluru side was bowled out for 155 runs. GT chased down the target with more than four overs to spare. When asked what went wrong for his team, Bhuvneshwar remarked that it was simply a bad day that saw the Titans play better than the Royal Challengers.

"I wouldn't say anything went wrong, but rather that they batted well. It often comes down to whether it is a good day or a bad day. We lost the toss and were asked to bat first; we tried our best in both departments, but the result is that we lost.

"In a long tournament of 14 matches, you cannot be perfect in every department in every game. Our batting has been good throughout the tournament-we have scored 200 or more previously. This time, we were not up to the mark, but these things happen. It is about complementing each other; sometimes the bowlers give away 200 runs and the batsmen chase it down without complaint. Today, it was our duty as bowlers to try our best to defend a low score," he said.

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