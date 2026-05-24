A funny exchange between Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur took centre stage during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. On the fourth ball of the final over of the RR innings, Shardul outfoxed Jadeja with a slower delivery. The batter ended up miscuing the ball to Hardik Pandya at cover. The MI pacer celebrated the wicket enthusiastically. He pumped his fist in joy, but all that was short-lived as the third umpire revealed that the fast bowler had overstepped.

Soon after it was given a no-ball by the third umpire, Jadeja returned the celebration to Shardul in a funny manner. It didn't end there, as Jadeja slammed the MI pacer for two consecutive boundaries and mocked him again.

Watch it all here:

They call him 'Sir Jadeja' for a reason!



Banter at it's finest as #RavindraJadeja gives it back to #ShardulThakur after surviving thanks to a no-ball. #TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 #MIvRR | LIVE NOW https://t.co/uaJNPFVnTi pic.twitter.com/dULQvAdd4e — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 24, 2026

Jofra Archer (32 off 15 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja's (19 not out off 11 balls) vital contributions late in the innings lifted Rajasthan Royals to an under-par 205 for eight on a benign wicket against Mumbai Indians, in their must-win IPL contest in Mumbai on Sunday.

Needing a win in this contest to book the final berth in the IPL playoffs, RR added 73 runs in the last five overs to stage a late comeback after their specialist batters cut a sorry figure.

Archer smacked three sixes and a four to collect 32 off 15 balls, while Jadeja, coming in at No. 9, hit three boundaries in the last two overs to push the total beyond the 200-run mark.

All eyes were pinned on the explosive pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (4) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (27), but while the teenager was dismissed cheaply, Jaiswal showed a lot of promise during his brief stay before Will Jacks outfoxed him.

Sooryavanshi went for a big swipe on the first ball and connected well, which looked a certain six off Deepak Chahar (2/43), but Will Jacks at deep extra cover pulled the ball in spectacularly from beyond the ropes.

As if that save had some cascading effect, Sooryavanshi failed to connect with the rest of the deliveries he faced. Another wild slog off an outswinger from Chahar saw Sooryavanshi hit it high in the air towards backward point, where Naman Dhir took a smart catch while sprinting forward.

Sooryavanshi fell immediately after Jaiswal, who had made a flying start but paid the price for playing one shot too many.

Jaiswal hit a couple of towering sixes off Chahar and even showed impeccable movement to hit Jacks over long-off for his third six, but couldn't prevent a leading edge off the MI spinner when he lured him with a fuller delivery.

In a spot of bother at 33 for two, Rajasthan neither counter-attacked nor managed any recovery. Skipper Riyan Parag failed to convert a start, while Jurel could not make a strong dent either.

Parag did well to put a few loose balls away for boundaries, but just when he looked to impose himself on the game, a mis-hit resulted in a well-executed bunny-hop catch from Tilak Varma off AM Ghazanfar (1/45) in the sixth over.

Having endured a horrendous IPL, Riyan should consider himself lucky not only to have been selected for India A but also appointed its vice-captain, a decision which has raised quite a few eyebrows in the Indian cricket circle.

Dasun Shanaka used the long handle to good effect during his 15-ball 29 with three sixes, but a horrible mix-up with Jurel led to his dismissal in the 11th over.

Once again, Dhruv Jurel came up with a knock that had substance but not the impetus that RR needed. He managed three fours and two sixes in a 26-ball 38 while forging two partnerships in the middle. He was finally dismissed when Corbin Bosch bowled a perfect yorker.

(With PTI Inputs)

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