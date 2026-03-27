Among the eight IPL teams that were part of the inaugural 2008 edition, only two - Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals - are yet to win the trophy. At IPL 2025, the Axar Patel-led side started on a strong footing but lost their way. Ultimately, Delhi Capitals finished fifth. KL Rahul is the backbone of Delhi Capitals' batting, and Ravichandran Ashwin says he must open the batting. "There was a match against CSK where KL Rahul played an exceptional knock on a two-paced pitch. Yet, they never opened with him again for a while after that. Make sure he opens this season. He will have the Orange Cap if he does. Have Pathum Nissanka open with him at the top. Just do these basic things and leave it to the players," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

The former India spinner added that DC needed to be simple and consistent in its selections. "By trying to do too much as a support staff, you can impact the team in unimaginable ways. Ashutosh Sharma produced one amazing knock, but it felt like he never played after that. Suddenly, Sameer Rizvi played a game," he said.

"Natarajan had dropped drastically in speed when I last saw him. Hopefully, he comes and delivers for them because he is a high-value pick. But even otherwise, they have a great bowling lineup. If Starc doesn't play, they have Lungi Ngidi. Mukesh Kumar has been bowling the yorkers brilliantly. Kuldeep Yadav had the ball on a string last season. He and Axar Patel are banks as solid Indian spinners. Auqib Nabi should play and open the bowling with the new ball."

The spin great added DC may not have a smooth season but have the potential to enter the playoffs.

"DC have a good chance if they don't constantly change their 11. Despite having a strong squad, they've found the magic recipe to get knocked out. If they utilise their resources well, they can give even MI a run for their money. Such is the strength of DC's squad. But my prediction is they'll just about have a chance to qualify by stuttering through the season," the former CSK star said.