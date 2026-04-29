Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday handed Punjab Kings their first defeat of IPL 2026, chasing down a target of 223 in Mullanpur. RR found a new hero in Donovan Ferreira, with the South African hammering an unbeaten 52 off just 26 balls to seal the win with four balls to spare. Promoted up the order in the absence of Shimron Hetmyer, Ferreira made the most of the opportunity, taking PBKS pacers Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson to the cleaners in the death overs to turn the tide in the chase.

After the match, RR posted a video of Ferreira 'apologising' to Bollywood actor Salman Khan after his match-winning knock against PBKS.

Reacting to Salman's 12-year-old post about PBKS, which is co-owned by Preity Zinta, Ferreira can be seen saying, "Sorry bhai, aaj nahi (Sorry brother, not today!)"

The original 2014 post, shared during the team's Qualifier 1 clash, famously featured Salman asking, "Zinta's team won kya?" While Zinta's team lost that game to eventual champions KKR, Salman's old tweet often resurfaces whenever PBKS plays.

Chasing a target of 223, RR needed 71 off the last six overs when Ferreira smashed his way to an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls in company of an unheralded Shubham Dubey (31 not out off 12 balls) to clinch the victory with four balls to spare.

Between Ferreira and Dubey, they hit nine fours and five sixes as they undid all the good work done by Yuzvendra Chahal (3/36 in 4 overs). The manner in which Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (43 off 16 balls) started with a deluge of sixes -- five -- including a couple of flicked maximums off Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson, it seemed RR would make a meal of the chase.

The defeat ended PBKS' unbeaten run this season, and a timely reality check heading into the business end of the season.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season