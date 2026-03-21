All eyes will be on Australia all-rounder Cameron Green when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign. Green became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history as he was bought for Rs 25.20 crore in the mini auction. However, he enters IPL 2026 not in the best of form, with question marks also hovering over his bowling. Meanwhile, legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stated that IPL franchises should have the right to cut money from a player's contract if they are unable to bowl four overs.

Ashwin reasoned that KKR and team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan are bound to feel unhappy if Green does not bowl his full quota of overs due to national commitments or fitness issues.

"I have one question regarding Cameron Green. Will Cricket Australia allow him to bowl four overs in every IPL match?" Ashwin stated, speaking on his Hindi YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

Ashwin said that franchises should hold the right to deduct from the player's contract if they're unable to fulfil their role, especially given the money invested in them.

"If you are KKR and Shah Rukh Khan, you have given Rs 25 crore to one player, and he says, 'I will only bowl one over.' How will you feel?" Ashwin pointed out.

"It's very simple. Cricket Australia is saying, 'You play in the IPL, but for us, Test cricket is more important'. He's centrally contracted with them. But a similar opportunity should be given to the IPL teams. If you bowl only two overs, they should be able to deduct Rs 2 crore from your contract fee.

"If he's not able to deliver the four overs, you have the right to cut the money. When you were coming into the auction, they expected him to bowl four overs every time. If there are restrictions, then the team should be able to cut the contract money. This is my simple and humble opinion," Ashwin explained.

KKR will be hoping for Green to return to form at the right time in IPL 2026. With the franchise facing injury concerns in their bowling attack, Green's four overs could end up playing a vital role in their fortunes.