Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin delivered a witty response to a fan who suggested that Chennai Super Kings should avoid appointing him as their next head coach. The five-time champions endured another disappointing IPL campaign, failing to qualify for the playoffs once again. Under Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership, CSK struggled for consistency and managed just six wins in 14 matches. With uncertainty surrounding MS Dhoni's future, having missed the entire season due to injury, the franchise is expected to consider changes to both the squad and the support staff ahead of IPL 2027.

Amid the speculation, a fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Whoever takes that coach role, it shouldn't be Ravi Ashwin. Blud will announce our playing XI before the match to earn some pennies through his YouTube platform."

For context, Ashwin runs a YouTube channel where he regularly shares cricket analysis, including predicted playing XIs and tactical insights. Responding to the remark, Ashwin came up with a humorous reply, putting an end to the criticism in his trademark style.

"Absolutely agree with you! I will announce 11 and make sure the opposition know the bowling and batting plans as well. In fact, the above will ensure that the anti corruption unit will take me to task & will also ensure my own failure. Rules Kooda theriyuma engenthu da varinga (Do you even know the rules? Where are you coming from?) Adding on: When MSD is there why are you searching for anyone at all?" wrote Ashwin.

Absolutely agree with you!



I will announce 11 and make sure the opposition know the bowling and batting plans as well.



In fact, the above will ensure that the anti corruption unit will take me to task & will also ensure my own failure.



Rules Kooda theriyuma engenthu da… https://t.co/wnI4ArAy0s — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 23, 2026

Earlier, Ashwin had also backed CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, emphasising that leadership in a high-pressure tournament like the IPL carries a burden that is often underestimated.

"The added responsibility of captaincy seems to have affected Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting. T20 cricket is already demanding, and carrying the burden of leadership alongside expectations from a franchise like CSK can have a significant impact on a player," Ashwin, who had two separate stints with CSK spanning a total of nine years -- first from 2008 to 2015 and later returning in 2025 before announcing his retirement in August -- told JioHotstar.

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