The suspense over MS Dhoni's return to action in the Indian Premier League 2026 continues. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter suffered a calf injury ahead of the season and was ruled out of the starting phase. Despite being with Chennai Super Kings since March and regularly featuring in practice games and net sessions-widely shared on social media, the player is yet to make an appearance for the side this season. India's legendary spinner and Dhoni's former CSK teammate, R Ashwin, feels that the player's return to action is "very difficult".

CSK still find themselves in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs, with 10 points from as many matches. They have four more league games remaining. While four wins could help them cement a spot in the next round, three victories will also give them a good chance.

Ashwin is of the opinion that Dhoni has "slim chances" of playing for CSK if the team remains alive in the hunt for a playoff spot. He added that if the side is eliminated, the veteran player might get a farewell game in Chennai.

"If MS Dhoni comes, then the combination will be changed. It becomes very difficult, so I think there are very slim chances [of making a comeback]. If they lose two of their next three games, then he might get a farewell game in Chennai," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings as an "uncapped player" for Rs 4 crore ahead of IPL 2025, and this retention was extended for IPL 2026, keeping his salary unchanged.

Dhoni had a decent IPL 2025 season with the bat, scoring 196 runs from 14 matches at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17.

Chennai Super Kings are currently sixth on the points table, having recovered well from a difficult start that saw them suffer three consecutive defeats.

Earlier, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said that MS Dhoni deliberately chose not to attend CSK's IPL 2026 matches because he did not want to become a distraction for the team.

"He's such a team-oriented guy, MS Dhoni. He always wants what's best for the team, and he was worried that if he came, there'd be a bit too much of a distraction. Obviously, the cameras would be on him a lot. The crowd would be cheering for him and things like that," Hussey said.

(With agency inputs)

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