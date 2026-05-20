Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) went through a leadership change during IPL 2026, but that didn't stop them from advancing to the playoffs with a week to go. Australia captain Pat Cummins, who also leads the Sunrisers, joined the team in the second half of the season, before which Ishan Kishan led the side to four wins. In an exclusive interview with NDTV at the New Balance 'Grey Days' launch event on Tuesday, Cummins heaped praise on Kishan, explaining why he was chosen as the vice-captain. Cummins also reflected on the advice of SRH owner Kavya Maran after a disappointing season in 2025, and spoke on his battle with 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Excerpts from the interview:

Question: It was a difficult season last year, after you had made the final in 2024. What was the message from the owners, and how has it been like this season?

Pat Cummins: The owners have been great. The first half of last year, I don't think we played anywhere near our potential. We won our last three or four games (last season), which showed that we were onto something with the style we wanted to play. Us at our best are right up there with any other team.

We came into this season knowing that last season was as bad as we could play. Couple of new players too have bought into the aggressive style that brought us success.

Q: Ishan Kishan led the team for half of the season. Did you play any part in him being chosen as the stand-in skipper? What's your opinion on his leadership style?

A: We had a few good options. He (Kishan) has had a great domestic season as captain. I got asked a question (on stand-in captaincy), and I said 'Oh, Ishan would be great, the boys love him'. He was awesome. I let him do his thing. I didn't get too involved, was there if he needed me. He knows how to captain well, so I stayed out of his way.

Q: This year the IPL final has been shifted to Ahmedabad, where you have some great memories. Are you happy it's there once again?

A: I've played there a few times, feels like I know that ground quite well. We played there the other day, feels like a tricky wicket. But it's a great stadium.

Q: The entirety of India cannot stop talking about 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. What have you made of him after your battle?

A: He looks a real talent. I love the way he goes about it - super aggressive, no inhibition. He got a hundred against us, batted fantastically well.

Q: What do you think sets New Balance apart given that there's a lot of competition in India in this space?

A: A couple of things. Their innovation over the last 10-15 years - they always come up with new concepts, new designs, new materials, new shoes. There's always that edge between performance and culture that's better than any other brand.

Q: What's your take on the 'Grey Days' collection?

A: Yeah, it's great. Goes back to the 1980s when New Balance were the first brand to have grey as a cool colour in their clothes and shoes, it's quite bold.

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