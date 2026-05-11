Chennai Super Kings' top-order batter Urvil Patel said he kept his approach simple while blazing his way to a record‑equalling 13‑ball half‑century against Lucknow Super Giants in the side's five-wicket win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Urvil's knock of 65 off 23 balls, studded with eight sixes and two fours, set the tone for CSK's successful chase of 204 and lifted them to fifth spot on the points table. He now shares the record for IPL's fastest fifty with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who claimed the record on his way to making 98 not out against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

With chants of “Urvil! Urvil!” reverberating in the electrified stands at Chepauk, Urvil Patel pulled off a touching gesture by taking out a note from his pocket that read, “This is for you, Dad,” along with some lines in Gujarati. His knock also helped CSK pull off a chase above 180 for the first time since 2019.

“There was nothing in my mind, but I just wanted to bat according to the situation and the ball. The coach just told me to maintain a stable base and then hit; I did the same. Rutu said the wicket was low and to be ready for it. He didn't tell me much; he just let me play my game,” Urvil said after the match ended.

Player of the Match Jamie Overton, who picked 3-36, including a blistering Josh Inglis, and caused LSG's innings to slow down, said discipline was key to his performance. “It felt good. A bit tight at the end. Nice to get over the line and get another two points. I think it was just doing what I've been doing well.

“Just keep hitting the top of the stumps and trying to make them hit good balls off the top of the stumps. Nice to get a sort of strangle from the leg-side. Nice to get a couple of wickets and obviously to get Josh out at that point was crucial,” he said.

He credited his work with CSK bowling coach Eric Simons for refining his action and adapting to Indian conditions. “All the time I work with Eric (Simons) - for me, my action, I did it a couple of times today, where I fall off and bowl a couple down the leg side. That's just sort of how I do things.

“It's definitely been a big work since coming this year. Even in the World Cup, it's just trying to clean up everything. I think working out how to bowl over in India is very different from bowling everywhere else in the world,” he said.

Overton further added that his mindset was about focusing on controllables. “I think it's relatively easy. It's just trying to keep doing what you do well. Try not to get too involved in what the batter's doing. They play good shots and hit good balls for six and four.

“As long as you can control what you can and that's hitting top of stumps and smashing my errors, then the rest of it is out of my control and just trying to keep it as simple as I can,” he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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