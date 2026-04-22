Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals suffered a massive 47-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 game on Tuesday. In the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, DC captain Axar won the toss and opted to bowl first. SRH put on a batting show and posted a mammoth total of 242 for 2 in the allotted 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma shone with an unbeaten 135-run knock, while Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head also contributed with identical scores of 37. In the chase, Delhi failed to give a serious fight and were restricted to 195 for 9 despite Nitish Rana's 57.

While Abhishek played a sensational knock, Axar's poor captaincy also helped SRH's cause. The DC skipper and Kuldeep Yadav bowled two overs each, while Nitish Rana, a part-time spinner, was given four overs.

To make things worse, Rana was handed the ball during the 15th over of the SRH innings and ended up leaking 23 runs in the over. He was smashed by a set batter Abhishek for three sixes and one four. Rana ended up conceding 55 runs in his quota of four overs while failing to take any wicket.

"Axar Patel is the captain here and the vice captain of the T20 World Cup team. Yet, he has bowled only two overs. And he's giving the 15th over to Nitish Rana with Abhishek Sharma well-set. I am not sure where you get the brain for such moves. What's the use of all the thinktank and analytics teams?" Krishnamachari Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"Axar Patel is an international bowler. He and Kuldeep Yadav are in the current Indian T20 World Cup-winning team. And they've both combined to bowl four overs. Then you suddenly bring a Nitish Rana out of nowhere and give him four overs. How's this justified? This is pure absurdity. These kinds of moves only pull your team down," he added.

SRH are a side who love to bat first and put up big totals. Batting is their strength. Srikkanth opined that DC captain Axar should have opted to bat first against the SRH after winning the toss.

"It was an absurd decision to win the toss and bowl first. It was like feeding SRH mango in the summer season. All the teams should start winning the toss and batting first to put scoreboard pressure," the former India opener concluded.

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