Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin their title defence with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on March 28. The Rajat Patidar-led side has copped a blow ahead of the start of its campaign, with the team set to miss star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood in the opening few matches. The right-arm pacer played an instrumental role in RCB's title victory last year, having picked up 22 wickets in 12 matches. His best bowling figures in the season were 4 for 33.

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth praised Hazlewood and termed his absence a "big blow" for RCB. He added that none of the players could be a perfect replacement for the Australian pacer.

Hazlewood has not played a match since injuring his hamstring in the Sheffield Shield in mid-November last year. He missed the entire Australian summer and the T20 World Cup 2026 due to hamstring and Achilles issues. The player is currently being managed by Cricket Australia and will be required to obtain clearance from the board to play in the IPL.

"Josh Hazlewood's absence is a big blow. Even if he's not fit for two weeks, they'd have finished three to four matches there. Without him, their energy levels will drop. Their entire bowling will weaken. None of his replacements can come to his level. Jacob Duffy is not a bad bowler. But he was smashed in the World Cup in India. It is to be seen if he can be great in Indian conditions," Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"But without Hazlewood, 25 per cent of RCB's threat will be gone. He is not only a game-changer but a match-winner. The fear factor he creates is similar to Bumrah's. Hazlewood bowls that brilliant Test match length, where a batter can't go forward or back," he added.

The duo of Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar performed in unison, leading RCB's pace bowling attack last year. The Indian fast bowler accounted for 17 wickets in 14 matches. His best bowling figures were 3 for 33.

"The combination of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood was outstanding last year. More than individuals, you have to look at pairs. If this combination is broken, it'll be difficult for RCB," said Srikkanth.